France predicted lineup vs Netherlands - Euro 2024

France are aiming to make it back-to-back wins at the beginning of their Euro 2024 campaign when they take on the Netherlands on Friday evening.

However, they may have to do so without their captain Kylian Mbappe, who broke his nose during their opening 1-0 victory over Austria. Whether the masked Frenchman will step out on the pitch at the Red Bull Arena is unclear, with his injury posing Didier Deschamps a few selection headaches prior to the upcoming battle with the Dutch.

France should have more than enough quality elsewhere to make up for Mbappe's absence should the Real Madrid star not be passed fit, with the returning N'Golo Kante particularly impressive against Austria. The likes of Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann and William Saliba also caught the eye in Les Bleus' first match.

Here is how France could line up against the Netherlands this Friday.

France predicted lineup vs Netherlands (4-3-3)

GK: Mike Maignan - The Milan stopper earned his clean sheet in France's opener with a fine first-half save just two minutes before his side's opener. He was a commanding presence in the box throughout a testing evening.

RB: Jules Kounde - One area of the pitch in which France look a little weaker on paper is right-back, but Kounde proved any doubters wrong with a resilient display against Austria.

CB: Dayot Upamecano - Despite having turned out infrequently for Bayern Munich at the end of last season, Upamecano has got the nod for France. He didn't put a foot wrong in their opener.

CB: William Saliba - The Arsenal defender isn't regarded as highly in France as he is in England, but he shone against Austria despite doubts over his starting place. Ibrahima Konate has his work cut out to reclaim his spot.

LB: Theo Hernandez - Marauding left-back doesn't do Hernandez justice, with the Milan defender making lung-busting runs into the opposition half with frightening regularity. He looked sharp in France's opener.

CM: Adrien Rabiot - Following a fantastic season with Juventus, Rabiot has managed to nail down a starting spot ahead of the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Warren Zaire-Emery.

CM: N'Golo Kante - Playing in the Saudi Pro League hasn't impacted Kante's effectiveness on the big stage, with the 33-year-old covering every blade of grass in a Player of the Match display against Austria.

CM: Antoine Griezmann - The forward-cum-midfielder should be fit after also suffering a head injury against Austria and the diminutive Frenchman is absolutely essential for his country.

RW: Ousmane Dembele - A hit-and-miss forward, Dembele was generally more miss against Austria. He didn't play poorly but needs to improve given Bradley Barcola and Kingsley Coman are sitting on the bench.

ST: Olivier Giroud - France's all-time top goalscorer, Mbappe's injury may hand Giroud a start against the Netherlands. He missed a sitter off the bench against Austria but is always a handful.

LW: Marcus Thuram - The Inter star has been used one the left flank by Deschamps in recent matches and was a positive influence last time out. The goalscoring burden could fall to him given Mbappe's potential absence.