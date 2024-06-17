France predicted lineup vs Austria - Euro 2024

Pre-tournament favourites France get their Euro 2024 campaign underway on Monday night against dark horses Austria in Stuttgart.

The French, world champions six years ago, have seen the likes of Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, and England all get off to winning starts to their respective campaigns with differing strengths of conviction. France will be aiming to replicate Spanish and German assertiveness as opposed to English caution.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria will be an awkward opponent, however, and there's certainly scope for our first notable upset of the tournament.

Here's the team Didier Deschamps could pick for France's Euro 2024 opener.

France predicted lineup vs Austria (4-3-3)

GK: Mike Maignan - With Hugo Lloris hanging up his gloves from the international game, Milan's Maignan is now France's man between the sticks.

RB: Jules Kounde - France certainly aren't 'stacked' at right-back in comparison to other positions, but Kounde enjoyed a fine second half to the season at Barcelona and is a more than sturdy option.

CB: Dayot Upamecano - Upamecano is well-liked by the manager, and despite enduring a pretty tough season at Bayern Munich, is expected to keep his starting role.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - Many will be calling for the inclusion of William Saliba at centre-back, but it's the Liverpool man who is currently ahead in Deschamps' pecking order.

LB: Theo Hernandez - France's backline has a nice balance, with the more conservative Kounde allowing the marauding Hernandez to wreak havoc further forward.

CM: N'Golo Kante - One of the heroes of 2018, many thought Kante's international career was over after he moved to Saudi Arabia. But he's back in Deschamps squad for Euro 2024 and is projected to start in the absence of the injured Aurelien Tchouameni.

CM: Adrien Rabiot - Deschamps has the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Youssouf Fofana to call upon, but the functionality of Rabiot will likely be preferred.

CM: Antoine Griezmann - The Atletico Madrid superstar has evolved drastically for the national team over the past couple of years, with a shift into midfield being the making of Griezmann. He may well be the key to France's chances this summer.

RW: Ousmane Dembele - The enigmatic wide man performed well in Ligue 1 last season having enjoyed an injury-free campaign for the most part. Dembele's poised to sparkle in Germany.

ST: Marcus Thuram - Deschamps can still call upon Olivier Giroud this summer, but Thuram could emerge as France's leading man up top after he worked brilliantly in tandem with Lautaro Martinez last season.

LW: Kylian Mbappe - This is a tournament Mbappe is desperate to win after enduring penalty shootout heartbreak three years ago. Expectations are grand for the Real Madrid newbie, and very rarely does he disappoint.