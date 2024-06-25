France - Poland: Preview, likely lineups, Didier Deschamps & N'Golo Kanté press conference

Les Bleus go into their final UEFA Euro 2024 group stage clash hoping to seal top spot against an already-eliminated Poland side. Our preview and round-up from Didier Deschamps' press conference

A deadlocked clash against the Dutch (0-0) provided a tinge of disappointment for Didier Deschamps and his France side, but they look to seal qualification to the knockout stages in positive fashion against a Poland side who were the first to be eliminated in Euro 2024.

The big news for Les Bleus is the likely return of Kylian Mbappé - this time he'll be masked up and hoping to add the dangerous finishing touch that was missing from France against the Netherlands. Whilst there was no definitive confirmation that the former PSG man would start tomorrow, Deschamps said “It’s better every day, he is better today, he did the training session,” adding “He has a lot of desire to play tomorrow."

Didier Deschamps: 'The objective is to win the game'

The France manager's approach to the game was clear, "The objective is to win the game, the more goals we score, the higher probability we can finish top of the group". Les Bleus will need to win against the Poles, and have a superior goal difference to group rivals Netherlands if they want to finish top of Group D and avoid a big team in the last 16.

"I'm not worried at all," said the France boss on his side's display against Austria and the Netherlands. "I would obviously like us to be more effective - we've got a third match but they can often be really difficult - I saw that with Germany's game against Switzerland for example."

N'Golo Kanté: 'It's great to be back in a France shirt'

Often rarely seen in press conferences and public interviews, the French and international media have seen more of N’Golo Kanté of late – coinciding with his stunning return to prominence for Didier Deschamps’ side in his usual defensive midfield position.

"You have to savour it, it's great to be back in the shirt, with the fans, in the competition, and to be praised, but there's still a long way to go," said Kanté on his achievements already in the tournament. If France are to qualify in style against Poland, they'll need Kanté to be at his usual-best in midfield along with a solid attacking display from the rest of Les Bleus.

This France midfield 🇫🇷🛡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/4sHf6nU9iH — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 24, 2024

France - Poland: likely lineup for Les Bleus with Kylian Mbappé

Équipe de France: Maignan; T.Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Koundé; Rabiot, Tchouaméni, Kanté; Thuram, Mbappé, Dembélé