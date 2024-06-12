France NT growing concerned about Real Madrid star’s fitness ahead of Euros

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is currently with the French National Team in preparation for the upcoming European Championships.

Didier Deschamps and Co. were hoping that the defensive midfielder would make a complete recovery from the stress injury on his left foot in time for the Euros, but his situation does not appear as favourable any longer.

With the commencement of the competition approaching fast, the French setup are worried and must make a decision fast, as revealed by SPORT.

Long time out

Les Bleus are still living in the optimism that Tchouameni will make it back in time for the premier event. With every passing day, however, the Real Madrid star’s availability is looking more distant.

After all, the deep-lying midfielder last played over a month ago in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. Since then, he missed four league games, the UCL final and two friendly games with the national team.

Tchouameni has been injured for over a month. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Should the Frenchman recover in time, there will be questions raised about his match-fitness and rightly so for 40 days is a very long hiatus in the world of football.

Urgent decision

The medical team of the French national setup have reportedly devised a specific plan to ensure that the youngster recovers at the earliest and is available for the event in Germany.

Deschamps, however, has a critical decision to make as he will not be allowed to make any changes to his squad after the tournament begins. His deadline, thus, is the 17th of June before his team’s clash against Austria.

The manager hopes to recover Tchouameni at all costs and will likely wait until the nth minute before taking a decision.

Should a replacement be required, a UEFA Medical Committee doctor will have to confirm that the injury is indeed as serious as the camp believe.