From France to NMMI to UNM: Malik Aliane’s unusual football journey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2014 Super Bowl between the Seahawks and Broncos has now impacted the the 2024 Lobo football team. During the ten-year span since, that game inspired a middle school boy from Rouen, France to learn how to play football, get recruited to junior college and now suit up for a the University of New Mexico.

Malik Aliane grew up playing soccer in his home country. While it was his “first love”, the sport lacked the physicality that Aliane desperately wanted. One day after school, Aliane saw an advertisement for Super Bowl 48 in and instantly fell in love with American football.

“That was such a random day,” said Aliane. “When I saw these guys going out there running, tackling, being able to physically punish somebody without being reprimanded by the law, or any any kind of consequences, that’s really my biggest love in football.”

American Football is typically frowned upon, according to Aliane. It took years for him to convince his mother to start playing, and in 2019 she allowed him to play for the local club team.

Aliane originally wanted to follow in the footsteps of his favorite player, Richard Sherman, and play cornerback, however his 6-2, 300 pound+ frame didn’t make the best fit for a defensive back. Instead, he found success on the offensive line.

Just a year and a half into playing in France, Aliane began posting his highlights on twitter. His pancake blocks and ability to push defenders across the field caught the attention of New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, where he began his junior college career.

“They gave me the chance to join the NMMI Broncos, and I’m really grateful for these coaches for believing in me, believing in a French kid trying to achieve his dreams,” he said.

After a redshirt year as a freshman, Aliane put in the work to become a starter for the Broncos in 2023. Now, only four years since he started playing, and only one year of actually playing in America, Aliane is competing for a spot on the UNM offensive line.

“Some older guys that have more experience, but I’m not going to let that phase me. I can really compete. Whatever happens I’m going to keep fighting and keep pushing.”

