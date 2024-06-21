France minus Mbappe held by Dutch; Lewandowski back but Poland out

France's Antoine Griezmann (R) and Virgil Van Dijk of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

Wasteful France played to the first goalless draw at Euro 2024 in the absence of captain Kylian Mbappe against the Netherlands on Friday, a result that eliminated Poland who lost 3-1 against Austria despite a return of their hero Robert Lewandowski.

The French and Dutch had also met in qualifying, with France winning 4-0 and 2-1 and four of the six goals coming from Mbappe.

He was a unused substitute after breaking his nose in the first match against Austria, and could only watch on as his team-mates including Antoine Griezmann ad Adrien Rabiot missed more than half a dozen first-rate opportunities.

Les Bleus remain without a goal of their own after two Group D matches as the win over Austrian came from an own goal by Maximilian Wöber.

The Dutch found the net against the run of play from Xavi Simons in his RB Leipzig home stadium, but the goal was nullified after a lengthy review because Denzel Dumfries in a offside position was ruled to have interfered with goalkeeper Mike Maignon.

Both sides have four points each to lead from Austria, who are on three after beating Poland from goals by Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautović's penalty which came after Lewandowski returned on the hour from injury that made him miss the first match.

Gernot Trauner had opened the scoring early for Austria while Krzysztof Piątek levelled in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

The final matches on Tuesday are Netherlands v Austria and France v Poland, who are out with zero points because Friday's defeat means they can't overtake Austria.

Lively start in Leipzig

In Leipzig, both goalkeepers were called into action early on, with Maignan getting his arm on a tight angle shot from speedy Dutch full back Jeremie Frimpong less than a minute into the game, and Bart Verbruggen tipping Griezmann's long range drive over the bar.

France should have take the lead in the 14th when Rabiot had only Verbruggen beat but inexplicably squared for Griezmann who could not control the ball.

Griezmann aimed inches left less than a minute later before the Dutch made their presence felt again, with Maignan alert against Cody Gakpo. Marcus Thuram was onside after an over-the-top pass but fired high and wide from the right.

France dominate before Dutch offside heartbreak

Les Bleus stepped up the pressure after the break, with Thuram firing wide on the hour, Griezmann only managing a tame effort after a superb move five minutes later, and Ousmane Dembele firing over in the 68th.

The ball was in the net one minute later at the other end when Simons fired into the bottom right corner on the rebound of Memphis Depay's shot saved by Maignon.

But the offside flag went up, and a long review determined that while not blocking his view, Dumfries was interfering with the goalkeeper by standing next to him on the side where the ball went in - even though Maignon could not react quickly to Simons' shot.

Van Dijk satisfied although goal should have stood

"I feel that the disallowed goal was a valid one. But OK, he doesn't give it, it's a shame," Dutch captain Virgil vann Dijk told broadcasters NOS.

"But it is good to have a point. The readiness, the will to fight and the defence we showed is very positive as well. We have everything in our own hand."

Griezmann said: "I had two big chances, it's a shame. We worked, we were good defensively and tactically, only this damn goal was missing."

Austria with early opener, but Poland react

In Berlin, Austria got to business early and took a deserved ninth-minute when Philipp Mwene set up Trauner from the left to head home in a clinical finish.

Poland levelled on the half-hour mark. Jan Bednarek's effort was blocked by Trauner, but former Hertha Berlin player Piątek scored in his old home ground on the rebound.

Lewandowski not enough as Austria seal win

Poland fans in the Olympic stadium celebrated like it was a goal when Lewandowski came off the bench to make his tournament debut.

But they were frustrated when Austria were ahead after Alexander Prass's pass from the left was dummied by Arnautović, leaving Baumgartner to score with Szczęsny already down.

The Austrians put the game to bed after Szczęsny fouled Marcel Sabitzer in the area and Arnautović converted from the spot in the 78th.

Austria 'extremely happy'

"Everyone is extremely happy. There was a lot of pressure on us, we felt it yesterday. We're really relieved but excited we have something in front of us," Man of the Match Baumgartner said.

Poland coach Michał Probierz said: "We had to chase a goal and we're a bit open. I don't want to blame anyone. We win or lose together."

France's Kylian Mbappe stands on the pitch after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (R) in action with Austria's Alexander Prass (L) and Philipp Lienhart during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion. Michael Kappeler/dpa