France may be without Kylian Mbappé until Euro 2024 quarter-finals

RTL France understands that Kylian Mbappé (25) may be unavailable for a fortnight, potentially ruling him out until the quarter-final stage of Euro 2024.

Mbappé broke his nose when he headbutted the shoulder of Austria and RC Lens centre-back Kevin Danso. The France captain was substituted before going to the hospital. The tests showed that the worst had been avoided and that an operation, at least an immediate operation, was not required, as confirmed by the FFF.

Real Madrid’s new signing will, however, have to wear a mask when he makes his return, as he joked on social media post-match, asking users of X (formerly Twitter) if they had “any ideas for masks”. When Mbappé actually returns is another question entirely.

Whilst hypothetically, Mbappé could return when Les Bleus face the Netherlands on Friday, this is highly unlikely to be the case. In fact, RTL understands that his absence could be much more lengthy. An internal source, contacted by the media, has evoked an absence of around 15 days, which would rule the France captain out until the quarter-final phase of Euro 2024.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle