France manager issues Mbappe injury update – ‘Even if there’s no immediate surgery, he’ll have to do it’

France’s head coach, Didier Deschamps, has provided an update on Kylian Mbappé’s condition following an injury he sustained.

Deschamps mentioned that Mbappe is showing some signs of improvement, but they will need to monitor him closely each day to determine when he might be able to return to play in the Euro 2024 tournament.

Deschamps explained that further tests are scheduled for Wednesday to assess how Mbappe is recovering.

He highlighted that the injury was quite severe, and although surgery is not immediately necessary, it might be required in the future.

“This Wednesday there will be more tests to see his evolution. It was a major shock. After the tests, the medical staff did everything necessary to reduce it as much as possible,” said Deschamps as quoted by Mundo Deportivo

“Even if there is no immediate surgery, he will have to do it,” he added.

What happened to Mbappe?

Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the match against Austria in Dusseldorf. This injury has raised concerns about whether the star forward, who will play for Real Madrid from next season, will be available for upcoming matches.

Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose against Austria. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

There is considerable doubt about his participation in France’s next game against the Netherlands on Friday and the following match against Poland.

Despite these concerns, Mbappe is expected to stay with the team and continue his efforts to return to play, potentially using a protective mask.

The French Football Federation had issued a statement indicating that Mbappe’s status is uncertain.

Will Mbappe play in Euro 2024?

The medical team, in coordination with Deschamps, has decided to proceed cautiously. They are considering several factors: the severity of his nose injury, the time required to create a protective mask, and the period needed for him to recover from the trauma.

He is almost certainly ruled out against the Netherlands and if France secure a win against the Dutch and ensure their qualification for the round of 16, Deschamps might decide to rest Mbappe against Poland too.

This would allow Mbappe to heal fully and be in the best possible condition for the knockout stages of the tournament.