France lending consideration to starting William Saliba at Euro 2024

The possibility of William Saliba (23) earning a starting berth for L’Équipe de France at Euro 2024 has increased, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

Saliba has enjoyed the best season of his career at Premier League club Arsenal, emerging as not only one of the best defenders in the league, but also in European football as a whole.

His form and performances both in training and in pre-tournament friendlies have also not been lost on Didier Deschamps and the rest of Les Bleus coaching staff, with his incredible performance in the 0-0 draw with Canada a particular highlight. As such, there is serious consideration being given to the possibility of him starting France’s opening Euro 2024 encounter with Austria next Monday evening ( Kick off 8PM BST).

The competition at centre-back is intense, with others such as Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté more familiar with each other’s games having played together at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Deschamps has not hesitated to calm the Saliba hype in the past, even in the midst of his incredible season with his club. Famously reluctant to change his habitual choices, the France coach called Saliba out in his press conference during the March international break, praising him for his excellent season but also adding that “I see him do things that please me, but also things that please me a little less” , challenging the defender to replicate his club form when given the chance in the national team jersey.

A selection headache for the coach going into Monday’s clash with Ralf Rangnick’s side. Will Saliba dislodge Upamecano or Konaté?

GFFN | Jack McArdle