France international is “ideal acquisition” for Chelsea who are watching him now

Chelsea are apparently interested in AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez, Graeme Bailey of HITC has reported this morning.

The Blues are apparently “monitoring his situation” as they think he can be an “ideal acquisition” for them as they look to strengthen at left back.

The 26 year old has been a regular at Milan since joining them in 2019, and as they drift further from the top in Serie A, may want a new challenge. Still just 26, Hernandez is a top player with 28 France caps to his name.

He’s technical and physical to a very high degree, and the idea mentioned by those writing up these reports is that he’s “perfect” for Enzo Maresca’s style of football. There’s no question that it’s easy to see his aggressive style being a hit with Chelsea fans and a success in the Premier League overall.

Milan will not want to sell, but his contract has just two years left to run now, so it’s a natural time for these questions to come up as we reach decision time.

Theo Hernandez playing for AC Milan.

A funny time to launch this rumour

This is a funny time to launch this story – Chelsea have just sold one left back because they’re happy with the two options they’ve got in place. Ben Chilwell is having the summer off and hoping to stay fully fit for all of next season, while Marc Cucurella last night put in an really impressive performance for Spain, following a similar display in their first group game.

Is this really the moment where Chelsea decide to invest heavily in the position? It certainly doesn’t feel like it. Hernandez is a quality player, but this smells more like him trying to build up interest from elsewhere to secure himself a bigger and better contract at Milan.