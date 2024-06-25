France held despite Mbappe goal as Austria finish top with Dutch win

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Kylian Mbappé ended his personal and France's Euro curse but a 1-1 draw with Poland was only good enough for second place in Group D because Austria stole top spot with a sensational 3-2 triumph over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Captain Mbappé returned from a broken nose with a face mask, and calmly converted from the spot in the 56th minute in Dortmund. But the joy was short-lived because Robert Lewandowski levelled on the second attempt with a penalty in the 79th.

It was the first goal at a Euros for the 2022 World Cup top scorer Mbappe and it ended a French run of not scoring on their own in 235 minutes at the tournament in Germany. They drew 0-0 with the Netherlands and won 1-0 against Austria after an own goal.

The Dutch had won their only major title when the Euros were last held in Germany, back in 1988, but appear far from that form even though the surprise defeat in Berlin still sees them through as a third-placed team.

Marcel Sabitzer smashed the 3-2 winner into the roof of the net in the 80th minute after Cody Gakpo in the 47th and Memphis Depay in the 75th had twice cancelled out an Austrian lead from Donyell Malen's sixth-minute own goal and Romano Schmid in the 59th.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria showed why they are considered dark horses by some as they topped the difficult group after the unlucky defeat against France and a 3-1 win over Poland.

They will next face the Group F runner-up, either Turkey, the Czech Republic or Georgia in a week's time, but without the suspended Patrick Wimmer.

Twice champions France play a day earlier on Monday against the runner-up from Group E where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all tied on three points before Wednesday's deciders.

The Dutch opponent will not be known until all third-place finishers are confirmed late on Wednesday.

Deschamps'notfrustrated', Sabitzer's Austria 'can't be that bad'

"I am not frustrated," France coach Didier Deschamps said. "We wanted to finish first but for that you have to win. We have to accept that.

"We had chances but we can be proud of what we have achieved. The first goal has been reached. But we could have been more efficient," added Deschamps, whose team are yet to score from open play.

Austrian hero and Man of the Match Sabitzer said: "If you beat the Dutch and finish first in the group you can't be that bad.

"I am fighting for the team and the goal is a bonus. Everybody knows what he has to do. Our intensity is decisive. The team supports me. It can't get any better with the victory."

France want first goal of their own

Mbappé returned for France in Dortmund and Lewandowski started in a reshuffled and already eliminated Poland side for the first time after coming on against Austria in the wake of injury.

France pressed for an early goal and Theo Hernandez had a shot from the left saved by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski after a sharp cross from Ousmane Dembélé across the goalmouth. Dembélé then also found no way past the keeper after being released by N'Golo Kante.

Poland became a little more adventurous, and the completely unmarked Lewandowski headed wide in the 34th in the stadium where played for Borussia Dortmund 2010-2014.

Mbappe breaks deadlock but Lewandowski hits back

Skorupski denied Mbappé twice shortly before half-time, and the new Real Madrid player aimed inches wide after the restart before finally getting on the scoreboard when he slotted the spot kick into the right corner after Dembélé was tripped by Jakub Kiwior.

But Poland were determined to leave Germany with their heads high and were awarded for their efforts when Dayot Upamecano brought down Karol Swiderski.

Mike Maignan saved the first attempt from Lewandowski but was ruled to have moved too early, and Lewandowski converted into the same left corner on his second attempt.

Austria draw first blood in Berlin

Austria started strongly and their sixth-minute lead was no surprise despite the luck involved, as Malen's attempted clearance of Alexander Prass' low cross from the left went in at the near post.

The first promising Dutch attack came in the 14th but Tijjani Reijnders aimed wide from a promising central position.

Malen, one of three new men in the Oranje team, had a glorious chance to make up for his own goal 10 minutes later, only to fluff his shot wide right with only goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to beat.

Goals galore after break with better end for Austria

The Dutch likely got a pep talk from coach Ronald Koeman at the break as they were level two minutes after the restart when Xavi Simons, who had come on for more attacking power before the break, set up Gakpo to level into the top right corner.

Schmid's diving header restored the Austria lead, Depay's short range effort stood after a long review for potential handball but Austria had the last laugh after all when Sabitzer smashed into the top far corner from the left.

France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's first gaol during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

France's Kylian Mbappe (C) scores his side's first gaol during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Bernd Thissen/dpa

(L-R) Austria's Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner, Andreas Weimann, Michael Gregoritsch und Maximilian Wö celebrate after wining the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between The Netherlands and Austria at Olympiastadion Berlin. Andreas Gora/dpa

Austria's Patrick Wimmer runs across the pitch celebrating after the Netherlands' own goal during UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between The Netherlands and Austria at Olympiastadion Berlin. Soeren Stache/dpa