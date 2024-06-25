France held despite Mbappe goal as Austria finish top with Dutch win

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Kylian Mbappé ended his personal and France's Euro curse but a 1-1 draw with Poland was only good enough for second place in Group D because Austria stole the top spot with a sensational 3-2 triumph over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Captain Mbappé returned from a broken nose with a face mask, and calmly converted from the spot in the 56th minute in Dortmund. But the joy was short lived because Poland star Robert Lewandowski levelled on a second attempt penalty in the 79th.

It was the first goal at a Euros for the 2022 World Cup scorer Mbappé and it ended a French run of not scoring on their own in 235 minutes at the tournament in Germany. They drew 0-0 with the Netherlands and won 1-0 against Austria from an own goal.

The Dutch had won their only major title when the Euros were last held in Germany in 1988, but appear far from that form even though the surprise defeat in Berlin still sees them through as a third placed team.

Marcel Sabitzer smashed the 3-2 winner into the roof of the net in the 80th minute after Cody Gakpo in the 47th and Memphis Depay in the 75th had twice cancelled out an Austrian lead from Donyell Malen's sixth-minute own goal and Romano Schmid in the 59th.

Austria topped the difficult group and will face the Group F runner-up, either Turkey, the Czech Republic or Georgia in a week's time. Twice champions France play a day earlier on Monday against the runner-up from Group E where all teams Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are tied on points.

The Dutch opponent will not be known until all third-place finishers are known on Wednesday night. Poland were already eliminated before their final match but now leave with at least one point.

France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's first gaol during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

France's Kylian Mbappe (C), Poland's Pawel Dawidowicz (L) and Sebastian Szymanski (R) fight for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (L) scores from the penalty spot his side's first gaol during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Bernd Thissen/dpa