France full-back tight-lipped on future amid Chelsea links

Theo Hernandez has said he is focused only on the European Championship amid speculation surrounding a potential exit from AC Milan.

Hernandez’s current contract at Milan expires in 2026 and there is interest in the France international from leading clubs across Europe.

Bayern Munich are keen on a deal to sign the 26-year-old with Alphonso Davies courted by Real Madrid, while both Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring his situation at the San Siro.

Injury-hit seasons for Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw respectively have led Chelsea and Manchester United to assess the left-back market and Hernandez is viewed as one of the world’s finest in his position.

The Frenchman has been named in the Serie A Team of the Season in four consecutive campaigns and scored five times in Italy’s top flight last season, adding four assists.

Currently with the France squad at Euro 2024, Hernandez said a decision on his future can wait until the conclusion of the tournament.

“Whether I will stay at Milan or leave, we will see later,” Hernandez said at a press conference this week.

“We’ll see later whether I stay or not. At the moment I’m only focused on the European Championship.”

