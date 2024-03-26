France football boss Deschamps calls on players to keep calm ahead of Chile game

France football coach Didier Deschamps urged his squad to maintain their composure and not to panic during Tuesday's friendly match against Chile in Marseille following a chastening defeat to Germany in Lyon last week.

The 2022 World Cup runners-up go into the fixture at the Vélodrome – their last before the start of this summer's European championships – again eager to show that they can prosper without midfield maestro Antoine Griezmann.

The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid star missed his first international in seven years last week and his absence was evident in the lack of fluidity in the transitions between defence and attack.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Germany in the opening minute and Kai Havertz added the second just after half-time.

Deschamps fielded Warren Zaïre Emery, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot in midfield but none of the trio exerted the same influence as Griezmann. Marcus Thuram was unable to link effectively with skipper Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé failed to prosper down the right flank.

Change

Deschamps, who steered the team to World Cup glory in 2018, said he will make changes to the defensive line for the game with the return from injury of goalkeeper Mike Maignan.



