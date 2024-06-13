France’s fitness concerns ahead of Euro 2024

Whilst France are buoyed by the return of Kingsley Coman, who told reporters that he is feeling “physically well and feeling better” after missing the end of the season with Bayern Munich, there are nonetheless some fitness concerns ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against Austria in Düsseldorf on Sunday.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is likely to miss out on the game. He missed the end of Real Madrid’s season with a foot injury and did not participate in either of les Bleus’ two preparation games. However, he did take part in the majority of Wednesday’s training session in Paderborn, missing only the latter stages of the session.

Adrien Rabiot, who also missed both of France’s preparation matches, took part in the whole session as he recovers from muscle fatigue. He may be in line for a place in the line-up against Austria. Théo Hernandez, who suffered a knock to the knee against Canada last week, missed the end of Wednesday’s session. His load is being managed.

Kylian Mbappé missed the match against Canada with a knee injury of his own. However, there is no concern about the captain’s fitness and he also completed the most recent training session.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle