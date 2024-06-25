Advertisement

📸 France fans don creative masks in tribute to Kylian Mbappé 🎭

dan burke
·1 min read
�� France fans don creative masks in tribute to Kylian Mbappé ��

Kylian Mbappé returned to France’s starting line-up for Tuesday’s EURO 2024 clash with Poland, making his first appearance since breaking his nose against Austria on matchday one.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re no doubt aware that Mbappé will wear a mask to protect his injury for the rest of the tournament, and we got the first glimpse of what it will look like in the pre-match warm-up.

So, no Ninja Turtles mask then? Boo!

Thankfully, these fans paid tribute to the Bleus captain with a few more creative masks of their own.

And you can read here about how a Polish company designed a special mask for Mbappé that will be presented to him before the game.