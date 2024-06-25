France through but fail to clinch top spot after draw with Poland: Five things we learned

France made it through to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 but had to settle for second place in Group D after drawing 1-1 with Poland.

The returning Kylian Mbappe put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the second half but Poland were awarded a penalty of their own not long after, which Robert Lewandowski converted at the second time of asking after Mike Maignan had saved his first but was adjudged to have come off his line.

Poland are still out of the tournament despite a valiant point against France, however. Here’s five things we learned from the game…

France yet to convince

It has not been the Euro 2024 that France had hoped for so far. They are through to the knockout stages after clinching second place in Group D but have drawn two of their games, against the Netherlands and now Poland, and had to rely on an own goal to beat Austria in their opening fixture, meaning the two goals they have scored in their three games have been from an Austria player, and an Mbappe penalty. Big improvement is needed from France if they are to go all the way.

Mbappe shows the mask is not a problem

After missing the goalless draw with the Netherlands because of a broken nose suffered against Austria in France’s opening clash, Mbappe returned frof the start against Poland wearing a protective mask. Any concerns that the mask could bother the forward or put him off were put to bed, however, once he got on the ball and looked his usual self, jinking past players and creating shots for himself and others. He got his deserved goal from the penalty spot in the second half to put France on their way to victory. He perhaps could have done better with a couple of chances but did not look that hindered by the facial protection he is having to wear.

Lewandowski return comes too late

Poland looked a much more dangerous outfit than they have done in previous games with their talisman and centre forward Robert Lewandowski back in the team. But ultimately, his return came too late and Poland will have to make the short journey home after being eliminated from the competition. Lewandowski had a glorious chance to put his side in front in the first half but put his free header wide of the target – perhaps a bit of rustiness having not played in a while. He then equalised for his side late on from the penalty spot after being awarded the chance to re-take it having missed his first spot-kick because Mike Maignan had come off his line, but it could not save Poland from elimination.

France’s defensive midfield

France boss Didier Deschamps has become known as a pragmatist and is again showing that in this tournament. The defensive minded midfield three of N’Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot lacks creativity but what it does not lack is tenacity and defensive strength. Deschamps might have sacrificed in an attacking sense by opting for this midfield but it makes them very difficult to play through, instead preferring to keep his attacking players high so they can hurt teams on the transition when the midfield wins it back. They were certainly more in control with their starting midfield trio than the once Deschamps decided to bring on Eduardo Camavinga, Antoine Griezmann and later Youssouf Fofana but starting with a more attack minded midfield could benefit his side overall.

Persistence pays off for Dembele

Dembele caused Poland plenty of issues down the right-hand side and while his final ball and finishing let him down in the first half, his persistence to keep going and attacking the space paid off in the second when he was brought down by Jakub Kiwior in the box to win a penalty. He might not always have the quality to really hurt teams but he will always be a problem to deal with.