France EURO 2024 Star Reveals Reason For Leaving Bayern Munich To Join Inter Milan: ‘There’s A Top Atmosphere Here’

Defender Benjamin Pavard has explained why he decided to leave Bayern Munich to join Inter Milan last summer.

The Frenchman spoke to Cronache di Spogliatoio, via FCInterNews. He opened up about last summer when he decided to make the switch to the Nerazzurri.

When Pavard transferred to Inter last summer, it was very much the player’s own decision.

Bayern did not want to sell the France international. Even despite the fact that he was a year away from the end of his contract, they wanted to keep hold of him.

Senior figures with the Bavarian giants have admitted as much.

And when Inter did manage to sign Pavard, it was for a high transfer fee.

But the deal never would have happened without Pavard’s insistence with his former club.

Last summer Pavard had made it abundantly clear to Bayern that he wanted the move to Inter, even going as far as to refuse to attend training during the final weeks of the transfer window.

In the end, this paid off. Pavard got his move.

And it has been a transfer that has worked out well for all parties.

The 28-year-old has been a key player in Inter’s backline as the Nerazzurri have won the Serie A title.

Benjamin Pavard Explains Why He Left Bayern Munich For Inter Milan

Pavard admitted that “I wanted to leave Bayern Munich.”

“When Inter called me, I said yes. Because they had a project that interested me.”

The Frenchman noted that “I arrived with the status of someone who has already won a lot of trophies.”

“And I showed that I still have the desire to win more. As did Inter.”

“The idea is always to win,” Pavard said. “And it went very well, it felt very natural.”

The 28-year-old said that “This is a league that I really like.”

“And the Inter fans are exceptional,” the former Bayern defender added. “So everything is going well, I’m very happy here.”

Of his position, Pavard said that “Everyone sees me as a right-back.”

“And it’s true that I’ve played there for a many seasons.”

“But my role since I was young had been as a central defender,” Pavard made clear. “It’s the role in which I feel at my best, and where I can best express my qualities.”

“It’s normal for me. For some people it’s strange that I play in that position, but for me it’s always been my position.”

The Frenchman added that “I’m happy to be able to prove that Inter, and hope I can keep doing so over the next few years as well.”

As far as his arrival at Inter last summer, Pavard said that “The coach and all the players welcomed everyone. There’s a truly top atmosphere here.”