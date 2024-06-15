France EURO 2024 Star Reveals Background On Move To Inter Milan: ‘It Goes Back To 2021’

Striker Marcus Thuram says that his move to Inter Milan last summer really began in the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old spoke to France Football, via FCInterNews. He revealed the background of his transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach to the Nerazzurri.

Last summer, Thuram made the move to Inter on a free transfer.

The former Sochaux and Guingamp striker left Borussia Monchengladbach after four years at the club. He did so after his contract expired.

It was not the first time that Inter had tried to sign Thuram from Gladbach, however.

The Frenchman had been one of the club’s major targets to replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2021.

The move was even reportedly quite close to happening.

However, in the end a knee injury meant that Inter pulled the plug on the move at the time. Thuram stayed at Gladbach for two more seasons.

However, the connection between Inter and Thuram never went away. And he did end up making the move.

Marcus Thuram: “Story Of Inter Milan Move Goes Back To 2021”

Thuram recalled that on his move to Inter, “The first contact dated back to the summer of 2021.”

“When I was playing as a left-winger for Borussia Monchengladbach.”

“When I spoke to Inter, I quickly understood that their idea was to play me as a centre-forward,” he noted.

“At that moment, I didn’t understand too much.”

“My dad [former France and Juventus defender Lilian Thuram] had predicted that I would end up playing up top. But going from there to being signed by Inter was a surprise.”

“But the point was that Inter were the club that understood me as a player the best,” Thuram said.

“Then I got injured in a match against Bayer Leverkusen. But they were always keeping tabs on me.”

“And then when they came back in for me, I think it was like a formality,” Thuram said. “By that point I was already playing as a forward for Gladbach.”

“There was no reason to waver. When you have a clear idea, you stick with it even if there’s other interest.”