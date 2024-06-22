France Euro 2024 star linked with SHOCK Liverpool move after ignoring €16m Juve contract offer

Liverpool have been named as surprise suitors for the soon to be out-of-contract Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 29-year-old's current terms expire at the end of June with no sign of a breakthrough over a new deal.

Sport Italia reports that Juve offered the France international a two-year deal worth €7.5 million to €8m per annum before the European Championship and had been expecting a reply before he jetted off to Germany.

However, the club were left stunned when their offer went unanswered and Rabiot departed with his future still up in the air.

The Italian publication also reports that the player’s mother / agent asked for a commission to sign the renewal.

Rabiot is a former Paris Saint-Germain teammate of incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta, who would like to keep him at the club, but that doesn’t appear to have swayed the midfielder in his decision thus far.

Liverpool and Real Madrid want Rabiot

It is now reported that he will consider his options ahead of next season with Liverpool named among other Premier League sides as potentially interested in adding Rabiot on a free transfer.

However it is Real Madrid who look in pole position to sign the France Euro 2024 star with Toni Kroos retiring at the end of the current European Championship.

Rabiot has played over 200 times for the Old Lady since moving to Turin on a free transfer from PSG in 2019.

He has won one Serie A title and two Coppa Italia crowns during his time with the club and finished as a runner-up at the 2022 World Cup with France.

Liverpool's midfield options

Liverpool are known to be keen to add midfielders this summer with Thiago departing on a free transfer.

Rabiot would be an intriguing option, capable of playing as a central midfielder or else in a role further forward.

The Reds have also been linked with Rabiot’s French international colleague Youssouf Fofana in this transfer window.

