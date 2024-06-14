France EURO 2024 Star ‘Happy With First Season’ At Inter Milan: ‘Great Club’

France international defender Benjamin Pavard is happy with how his first season has gone since joining Inter Milan.

Speaking in a press conference with Les Bleus, as reported by FCInterNews, the 28-year-old reflected on his first campaign in a Nerazzurri shirt.

Pavard made the move to Inter last summer.

The Frenchman joined the Nerazzurri from Bayern Munich.

It was always going to be a high profile transfer for Pavard. He was a World Cup winner, signing from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And Inter also paid a sizable transfer fee for Pavard. This despite the fact that the defender had been one year away from the expiration of his contract with Bayern.

The Bavarian giants didn’t want to sell Pavard – but both Inter and the player himself insisted.

Therefore, there were always going to be big expectations for Pavard to live up to.

The 28-year-old has had to instantly establish himself as a starter at Inter.

And that is what Pavard has done, barring a couple months when he was out with injury in the autumn.

Benjamin Pavard: “Happy With First Season At Inter Milan”

One of the key reasons why Pavard was so keen to join Inter was tactical.

The 28-year-old has never hidden his desire to play as a central defender. And joining Inter has given him the opportunity to play in a role that perfectly suits his qualities and style of play.

“I play in a back three,” said Pavard.

“The coach [Simone Inzaghi] gives me a lot of freedom,” he continued.

Pavard declared that “I moved to a great club, which was coming off the back of reaching a Champions League.”

“I went to Milano to win the Scudetto, and we won it.”

Pavard said that “I’ve found that the club is like a family.”

“It’s brilliant to play for a club like this, with a magnificent fanbase that deserves to win trophies.”

“There’s always a hot atmosphere,” the Inter defender said. “That’s the thing that a player loves to have.”

“I’m very happy with my first season at Inter,” Pavard stressed.