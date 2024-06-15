France EURO 2024 Star Describes Three Inter Milan Teammates With One Word Each: ‘Idol, Magic, Goals’

France EURO 2024 Star Describes Three Inter Milan Teammates With One Word Each: ‘Idol, Magic, Goals’

From “Idol” to “Magic,” Marcus Thuram has given very concise descriptions of some of his Inter Milan teammates.

Speaking to the Lega Serie A Instagram channel, the Frenchman gave one-word descriptions of several fellow Nerazzurri players.

Marcus Thuram has now been an Inter player for twelve months.

The 26-year-old certainly hit the ground running in his first season at the Nerazzurri.

There had been a certain expectation that Thuram would need a period of adaptation and adjustment in his first campaign at Inter.

However, far from it, the France international looked like he had been at Inter for years right from the start of his time at the club. And he never slowed down from there.

A lot of that has been down to Thuram’s chemistry with his teammates.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach and Guingamp striker has forged very strong partnership with Lautaro Martinez in attack.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has also linked up well with teammates in wide areas, and the midfield.

The 3-5-2 system that Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi uses has also gotten the best out of Thuram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lega Serie A (@seriea)

Marcus Thuram Describes Inter Milan Teammates In One Word Each

Thuram has now had a full season to get to know his teammates.

The Frenchman has come to understand a lot about the other players in the Inter squad. Both on and off the pitch.

Thuram will undoubtedly learn even more about his teammates the longer he stays at Inter.

But for now, the Frenchman already has some concise descriptions of a few of his teammates.

Firstly, Thuram called goalkeeper Yann Sommer “strong.”

“Idol” was the word that the France striker used for wingback Federico Dimarco.

For midfielders Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Thuram said “pure magic.”

And the first word that came to the Frenchman’s mind for Hakan Calhanoglu was “shot.”

Meanwhile, not surprisingly, Thuram’s word for his strike partner Lautaro Martinez was “goals.”

And the 26-year-old called wingbacks Denzel Dumfries “powerful” and Juan Cuadrado “fast.”