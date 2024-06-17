France EURO 2024 Star Declares: ‘I’m At Inter Milan To Win Trophies’

Defender Benjamin Pavard feels that he is at Inter Milan so he can continue adding to his trophy cabinet.

The 28-year-old spoke to GQ, via FCInterNews. He also gave his thoughts on the “secret” to the Nerazzurri’s success last season.

Pavard had already won no shortage of trophies prior to joining Inter last summer.

The Frenchman had won the Bundesliga in each of his four seasons at Bayern Munich. He also won the Champions League with the Bavarian giants in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pavard had also won the World Cup with France in 2018.

The former Stuttgart and Lille defender had started in every one of Les Bleus’ knockout matches at that tournament, including in the final against Croatia.

But Pavard hardly slowed down in his title-winning habit upon making the switch to Inter.

The Frenchman won the Supercoppa Italiana in January, and then made it five seasons in row winning a domestic league title. But this time, it was the Serie A title.

This summer, Pavard has the opportunity to win the Euros with France for the first time.

Then, next campaign the 28-year-old will undoubtedly be targeting more trophies with Inter.

Benjamin Pavard: “At Inter Milan To Win Trophies”

Pavard explained the reason for his move to Inter last summer.

“I follow football closely on TV,” he said. “And I’d been keeping my eye on Inter for a while.”

“Through my career I’ve played as a right-back often. But I wanted to test myself in a back three, as a central defender.”

Pavard explained that “I saw it as a good opportunity to show what I can do.”

“I was able to integrate easily,” the Frenchman said of his move to Inter last summer.

“The environment that I found was great, like a family.”

“I moved to Inter to win trophies,” Pavard made clear. “So my move was the right one.”

The 28-year-old went on that “Milano has become my home. It’s a city that lives and breathes football.”

“What I’ve found at Inter is exceptional. The fans are constantly behind us, and that really makes the difference in matches.”

“The secret of Inter is the the strength of the entire group, the team spirit.”