France Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Supporters will be feeling pretty confident if they were lucky enough to draw France in their Euro 2024 sweepstake.

Les Bleus are one of the favourites to win the tournament this summer with captain Kylian Mbappe determined to impress spectators ahead of his move to Real Madrid.

France have won the European Championship twice before in 1984 and 2000 and almost made it three triumphs in 2016, when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Portugal in the showdown at Stade de France.

Here's 90min's guide to France's squad for Euro 2024.

𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒔 😍



The 2⃣5⃣ French players who have been called up for EURO 2024 👊#BleuCollectif | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/svAdmZMbuX — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) May 16, 2024

Didier Deschamps has confirmed the 25 players he will be taking to Euro 2024 with a few notable inclusions and omissions.

The media was abuzz with the news of N'Golo Kante's return to the fold at 33 years of age, but Moussa Diaby was unable to secure a place on the plane despite his excellent season for Aston Villa.

Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot bring invaluable experience, offering Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola ample opportunities to learn and grow.

Kylian Mbappe is among the Golden Boot contenders and will be supported by imminent Madrid teammates Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

Tactics

Though much will be expected from Kylian Mbappe, Didier Deschamps can count on Antoine Griezmann to pull the strings, winger Ousmane Dembele to tangle up the opposition and Adrien Rabiot to keep things steady in midfield.

A 4-2-3-1 formation seems likely, with Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga the players to link up defence to midfield to attack while Benjamin Pavard and Jules Kounde battle it out for the right-back spot in a formidable backline.

Olivier Giroud will lead the attack as he bids to enhance his goalscoring record for France with support from the nation's wide players.

Fixtures

France are rubbing shoulders with Austria, the Netherlands and Poland in Group D.

Les Bleus secured a commanding 4-0 victory against the Dutch in March last year and followed it up with a 2-1 win in October, but they first kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria on June 17 in Dusseldorf.

They then take on the Netherlands in Leipzig on June 21 and face Poland in Dortmund four days later.

France's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

France's potential knockout opponents

Should France top their group as expected, they will face the runners-up of Group F, which will likely be either Turkey or Czechia.

In the quarter-finals, Les Bleus are projected to encounter Belgium, setting the stage for a highly competitive match against their neighbouring rivals. Should they advance, a potential semi-final clash against England awaits in what should be an intense battle between two of Europe's top teams.

If France navigate these challenges successfully, Germany could await them in the final.

Key players to watch

Deschamps is likely to grapple with selection headaches throughout Euro 2024, which is a testament to the depth and quality of players at his disposal.

Kylian Mbappe will be eager to break a Euro hoodoo. The young forward, who inspired France to World Cup glory in 2018 and netted a hat-trick as they narrowly missed out in the 2022 final, has never scored in a European Championship.

Olivier Giroud will be motivated to showcase his enduring prowess and prove he still has what it takes at the highest level. At 37 years old, he is set to join Los Angeles FC in July.

Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni may also shine brightly. The two midfielders have enjoyed a stellar 2024 so far, securing both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy.

Emerging talents

Having firmly established himself as a dependable player for PSG during the 2023/24 season, Warren Zaire-Emery will be eager to make a significant impact for his nation. The 18-year-old will be one of the youngest participants in this year's competition.

Fellow Parisian Bradley Barcola is also likely to impress. Anticipate his major contributions to primarily arrive during the group stage matches, with France relying on the seasoned veterans as they progress into the knockout stages.

France's squad stands out as one of the most talented heading into Euro 2024, with hopes high for a significant run towards the latter stages of the tournament. With a roster brimming with top-tier talent and a track record of success, expectations are high for Les Bleus to make their mark on the tournament.

Amid the excitement, fans and pundits are particularly excited for a potential semi-final clash between France and England, with the Three Lions keen to avenge their 2022 World Cup exit in Qatar. The prospect of the two nations going head-to-head in a high-stakes encounter is generating considerable anticipation and speculation.

However, there's also an underlying pressure on the coach. Failure to secure the trophy could spell the end of Deschamps' successful tenure at the helm of the national team.