France Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

France came into Euro 2024 as one of the red-hot favourites to be crowned champions and they kicked off their tournament with three points against Austria. What are their fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group D looks pretty intriguing with four sides all capable of having an impact on the tournament and although both results went as the odds suggested in Matchweek One, there was perhaps more to those results than meets the eye. The Netherlands needed to come from behind to beat Poland whereas France required an own goal from Max Wober to overcome Austria in Düsseldorf.

Group D – Matchweek One

France beat Austria for the 14th time in their history in Matchweek One, as Max Wober’s first-half own goal proved to be the difference between the two teams. Les Bleus had chances to wrap up the win, but worryingly for them star man and captain Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn with a facial injury in the second-half, not long after missing a guilt-edged chance.

Group D – Matchweek Two

Group D Date Fixture Ground 21/06 Netherlands vs France (8pm) Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig *All times BST

France and Netherlands have met 30 times in their history, with France claiming the win in 16 of those ties. The two nations have been well acquainted in recent years, playing each other eight times over the last decade, with France tasting defeat just once in that time.

Group D – Matchweek Three

Group D Date Fixture Ground 25/06 France vs Poland (5pm) BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund *All times BST

There have been 18 meetings between these two nations over the years, with France losing just three of these meetings. There hasn’t been many meetings in recent years though, with just one encounter over the past decade; a 3-1 victory for France at the 2022 World Cup.