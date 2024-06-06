France’s elite circle Brest’s Lilian Brassier

According to Ouest-France, many of France’s top sides are showing an interest in Stade Brestois defender Lilian Brassier (24) this summer.

Brassier was part of the successful Brest side that last season made history. It was the first time that the Breton club qualified for European competition. Their third-place finish, acquired on the final day of the season after Lille OSC dropped points late on against OGC Nice, means that Les Ty Zéfs advance straight to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Nice, Lyon, Monaco and Marseille all in for Brassier

Whilst Brassier was a big part of helping Brest get to the Champions League, he may not stay at the club. As there was in January, there is significant interest in the Frenchman. AS Monaco were amongst the suitors and Ouest-France understand that will once again be the case this summer.

However, they will have to compete with many domestic rivals. Notably, OGC Nice, who will likely be in the market for a replacement for Jean-Clair Todibo, Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille are all also interested.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle