France edge Austria 1-0 after own goal as Mbappé hurt

Austria's Maximilian Woeber (2nd L) heads the ball into his own goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Fabian Strauch/dpa

France beat Austria 1-0 in their Euro 2024 Group D opener on Monday after Maximilian Wöber's own goal in the 38th minute settled a fairly even contest.

France coach Didier Deschamps racked up his 100th win in charge in Dusseldorf as he bids to become the first manager to win the men's World Cup and the Euros as both a player and coach.

Kylian Mbappé set up the goal but later went off with what could be a broken nose.

Austria, seen as outsiders by some pundits given their strong form under Ralf Rangnick, had lost just one of their previous 16 games.

The Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in the other group opener on Sunday. The French next face the Dutch on Friday when Austria take on Poland.

N'Golo Kanté started in his first competitive match for France in two years after his club career took him to Saudi Arabia while Mbappé captained Les Bleus at a tournament for the first time.

The World Cup runners-up had the first big chance through the lightning quick Mbappé, but goalkeeper Patrick Pentz turned the effort round the post.

As an intense first half wore on, Christoph Baumgartner almost scored for Austria and moments later Mbappé danced to the byline and crossed, with Wöber nodding in accidentally with his body position all wrong.

France's Kylian Mbappe (R) shoots the ball past Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz (L) and past the goal, Austria's Maximilian Woeber (C) cannot intervene during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Fabian Strauch/dpa

France's Ousmane Dembele (L) and France's Kylian Mbappe celebrate their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Marius Becker/dpa