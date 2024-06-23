France consider dropping Ousmane Dembélé

After two unproductive games on the right-wing, France are considering dropping Ousmane Dembélé (27) for the final Euro 2024 group game, against Poland, according to a report from L’Équipe.

In recent months, Dembélé has consolidated his place as first-choice right-winger, ahead of Bayern Munich’s Kinglsey Coman and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Randal Kolo Muani. However, he hasn’t provided sufficient threat and lived up to the expectations of the France technical staff in the opening two games, putting in two unconvincing performances.

Those performances have got Deschamps questioning Dembélé’s place in the side ahead of Tuesday’s match against Poland and the change could be made. However, it is unclear who would replace the PSG winger. Coman missed the end of the Bundesliga season through injury and is yet to complete a 90 minutes, whilst Kolo Muani is visibly low on confidence after a difficult debut campaign with PSG. Both have made substitute appearances at Euro 2024 but one could be about to get their first start.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle