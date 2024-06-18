France confirm Kylian Mbappe injury plan after horror broken nose

Kylian Mbappe will not undergo surgery to repair the broken nose he suffered during France's 1-0 win over Austria at Euro 2024, and will play the remainder of the tournament wearing a protective mask.

A first-half own goal from Maximilian Wober separated the two sides in Dusseldorf, but it was Mbappe's nasty-looking collision with Austria's Kevin Danso towards the end of the game that many in attendance will remember.

The 25-year-old leapt to win a header in Austria's penalty area and in doing so, collided with the shoulder of Danso as he leaned forward to intercept the ball. Mbappe was left covered in blood as a result, with extensive treatment from France's physios required before he was taken off down the tunnel.

"Kylian Mbappe returns to the base camp of the French national team," a statement from the French Football Federation read post-match. "He suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria - France held this Monday in Dusseldorf.

“The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

“Mbappe will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment”.

France manager Didier Deschamps revealed his concern for Mbappe after the game, before elaborating further in his post-match press conference: “He’s not doing well. He’s with the medical staff, and I had a lot of media questions before coming here, so I cannot tell you anything else.

"But his nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check that out, but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us tonight.”

Mbappe, whose summer move to Real Madrid is now confirmed, appeared to be in good spirits despite the incident, posting on social media "any ideas for masks?", and will hope to play a full part in France's campaign as they look to become European champions for the third time in their history.

France's next game at Euro 2024 is against the always dangerous Netherlands on Friday afternoon, ahead of a showdown with Poland the following Tuesday. They sit second in the Group D table after seeing off Austria - goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst having fired Ronald Koeman's Oranje top on goals scored.