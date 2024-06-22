France coach says Mbappé plan was no bluff as Koeman questions VAR

France coach Didier Deschamps stands on the touchline before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

France coach Didier Deschamps said he was not bluffing when he said star forward Kylian Mbappé was in line to play in Friday's 0-0 Euro 2024 group draw with the Netherlands.

In the end, Mbappé stayed on the bench for the first goalless stalemate of the tournament after breaking his nose in the opening 1-0 win over Austria.

"If it had been a crucial game, I might have thought twice about it," the coach told reporters in Leipzig.

"He has bruises. After everything that happened, I thought it was the better decision."

The 25-year-old captain - wearing a mask - is now expected to return in the final group game against Poland with France's last 16 qualification not yet assured. The fact Les Bleus failed to put away several chances without their talisman will factor into Deschamps decision.

It could easily have been a defeat for the World Cup runners-up had Xavi Simons' strike not been ruled out for offside.

Denzel Dumfries was in an offside position and was adjudged to have interfered with goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was not able to dive for the ball.

There followed what appeared to be the longest VAR check of the Euros - by English officials used to lengthy checks in the Premier League.

But Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman believes Maignan was not impeded and could not have got to the ball.

"Personally, I think the goal should have counted," said Koeman.

"Dumfries' position is offside, that's right, but he doesn't interfere with the goalkeeper. That's why it's legal," he said. "You need five minutes to check that? I don't understand. Once again, he's not interfering with the goalkeeper."