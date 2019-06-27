France coach Corinne Diacre says pressure is all on USA in World Cup quarter-final: 'I will have lot less work to do in my team talk'

The USA have not beaten Diacre's France side in three years - REUTERS

Corinne Diacre says the pressure is all on the "best team in the world" - the USA - for their quarterfinal on Friday night, which is being tipped as the match of the tournament.

The two favourites will go toe-to-toe in sweltering conditions in Paris, but the French head coach said that, despite hosting the tournament, her players were not feeling any figurative heat.

"When you come up against the United States there is no pressure, quite the opposite," she said. "We are coming up against the best team in the world, the only pressure we have is to produce a good performance."

The USA have not beaten France in three years, with the tournament hosts winning their last friendly tie in January. If France beat the USA they will advance to the World Cup semi-finals for only the second time in their history, and end a run of consecutive quarterfinal defeats in 2011 and 2015.

When asked about USA defender Ali Krieger's declaration that they "have the best team in the world and the second-best team in the world", Diacre would no be drawn on the idea that the USA's 'trash talk' was a show of arrogance. She did say however that the USA's "shortcomings" were exposed in the last-16 against Spain, and added that her team did not need any extra motivations for this quarterfinal.

"Against USA I will have lot less work to do in my team talk, there will be no [need for] motivation, the girls are absolutely firing from that perspective - full throttle. It is massive to come up against the team with the most success in the women’s game.

"I don’t think what is at stake should overshadow the game itself. We have had quarter-final defeats haunting us for a while, that might be the case again tomorrow night, we don’t know. We have things to prove, we know we haven’t been perfect but if we are close to perfection tomorrow night that is what we are working towards.

"Talk is cheap, but we have to go out there and prove that tomorrow night."

Diacre also gave insight into Eugenie Le Sommer's form ahead of the tie, after the Lyon superstar failed to make a mark in France's extra-time win over Brazil last Sunday.

"Eugenie [Le Sommer] is not currently at 100% with regards to what she is able to do. We know what she can bring to the table and she has done a lot of work to be back fit and firing. A driving force in the team, even at 90% fitness, she is crucial.

"Would love to have her closer to her top level but I don’t have any doubts she will step up tomorrow night."