France Coach Calls Inter Milan Striker & Real Madrid New Boy “Complementary Pairing” In Attack

France coach Didier Deschamps feels that Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe can get the best out of one another.

Speaking in a press conference after Les Bleus’ friendly win over Luxembourg, via FCInterNews, the coach described the two forwards as a “complementary” strike partnership.

This summer, Inter have two representatives in the France squad at the Euros.

Defender Benjamin Pavard is part of the Les Bleus setup. As is striker Thuram.

In the case of Thuram, part of the 26-year-old’s role will be to get the best out of Mbappe.

There is little doubt that Mbappe is France’s star man. The 25-year-old will be hoping to inspire France to a Euros triumph as he had done at the World Cup in 2018, to crown his high-profile transfer to Real Madrid.

In recent years, it has been Olivier Giroud who has been Mbappe’s foil in attack.

The former AC Milan, Arsenal, and Chelsea striker has acted as a sort of target man. This has given Mbappe a reference point to play off of.

But in yesterday’s friendly against Luxembourg, France coach Deschamps tested Thuram in the role.

One of the Inter striker’s outstanding qualities at the Nerazzurri has been his versatility and ability to get the best out of Lautaro Martinez.

Thuram can both effectively support another forward, or use a teammate as a foil to become more of a threat himself.

Deschamps: Marcus Thuram & Kylian Mbappe A “Complementary Pairing”

France coach Deschamps said that “Marcus has a great volume of play.”

“He’s interchangeable in different roles, the coach continued.”

“He does a great job, and we’ll need him. So we want to find the right fit for what he can do in attack.”

“There are still some adjustments for him to make,” Deschamps said of Thuram.

“But he’s coming off the back of a great season.”

“He can’t be 100% in a friendly match like this,” the coach added.

“He’s complementary to Mabppe, they have a great affinity on the pitch,” Deschamps said of Thuram.

Meanwhile, Deschamps explained why he put Inter defender Pavard on as a substitute at right-wingback for France.

“I adapted to the situation of the match,” the coach said.

“He’s familiar with that role at Inter, even if he normally plays more as a defender,” he added. “If I play him there, it’s because he knows how to play there.”