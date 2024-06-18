France captain Kylian Mbappé suffers broken nose in Euro 2024 win over Austria, questionable for Netherlands clash

Soccer star Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose in France’s 1-0 win over Austria at Euro 2024 on Monday, the French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement to Reuters.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute when Mbappé, who is set to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, inadvertently headbutted the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso when challenging for the ball.

The FFF said Mbappé was taken to a local hospital, where X-rays confirmed the break.

“Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Düsseldorf,” the statement said, per Reuters.

“The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. Diagnosis [was] confirmed during radiological examinations at the Düsseldorf hospital.

“Kylian Mbappé has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately. A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment,” the FFF added.

CNN has reached out to the FFF for comment.

After the match, Mbappé posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for ideas for his new mask.

It is unclear whether Mbappé will be fit in time for France’s crunch Group D clash against the Netherlands on Friday.

“He has a nose that’s messed up, this is for sure,” manager Didier Deschamps told reporters after the Austria win.

“The French team, with Kylian, is always going to be stronger. But if the news doesn’t do in this sense, we will fight on without him.”

Mbappé, widely considered one of the world’s best players, has 47 goals in 80 appearances for the national team and had a hand in Les Bleus’ winning goal against Austria, providing the cross that led to Max Wöber’s own goal.

