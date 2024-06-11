France-Austria: Youssouf Fofana in line for shock start

Le Parisien understands that AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana (25) could be in line for a surprise start in France’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria in Düsseldorf on Sunday.

There are question marks surrounding Les Bleus’ midfield heading into the tournament in Germany. Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni is almost certain to miss the opener. He suffered an injury back at the start of May and is yet to recover. Whilst he is nearing a return, France’s technical staff are anticipating a physically intense encounter against Austria and they doubt Tchouaméni’s preparedness to compete in such a match, given his lengthy absence. N’Golo Kanté is expected to start in his place.

Adrien Rabiot has also not featured in any of France’s preparation matches. The Juventus midfielder is suffering from muscle fatigue and as a result, he could also miss out. Fofana is the favourite to take his place. Antoine Griezmann would complete the midfield.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle