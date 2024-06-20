France-Austria Draws Solid Audience For Fox; European Championship Viewership Average Up 35% So Far

While the U.S. audience for the European Championship had dipped since the weekend, Fox is still holding onto some solid viewership as the Group Stage continues.

The network saw 1.2M viewers tune in to see France defeat Austria in Monday afternoon’s UEF A European Championship Group Stage match, according to Fox. That’s up 24% versus the comparable Monday group stage match in 2021, which was a Spain vs. Sweden matchup that netted about 953,000 viewers.

The audience for the match, which peaked around 1.5M viewers, was up 35% over the 2021 Euro Group Stage afternoon weekday average, Fox says.

Through Monday, the Euro Cup is averaging around 1.1M viewers across the eight matches that have aired on Fox and FS1. That’s a 35% lift from the equivalent 2021 tournament to date, which averaged 827,000 viewers across 10 matches on ABC and ESPN in the same time frame.

Next, Spain and Italy go head-to-head at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

