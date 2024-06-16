France’s Aurélien Tchouaméni returns to first-team training ahead of Austria clash

Whilst Aurélien Tchouaméni (24) won’t start against Austria on Monday, the France midfielder has nonetheless made a positive step in his recovery from a foot injury.

Tchouaméni has been out with a stress fracture in his foot since the start of May. The injury saw him miss the end of the season with Real Madrid, including the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Tchouaméni fit to face the Netherlands?

The evolution of the injury has been followed closely by Les Bleus’ medical staff, however, he was nonetheless called up by Didier Deschamps. The surprise inclusion of N’Golo Kanté was nonetheless a sign that there was a degree of uncertainty as to the former AS Monaco midfielder’s condition.

The Real Madrid midfielder missed France’s two warm-up matches, against Luxembourg and Canada, and prior to Saturday, he had not completed a full training session Les Bleus. That has now changed. For the first time since joining up with the squad, he completed a full session with his team-mates. Tchouaméni will likely be rested against Austria but all signs suggest that he will participate in France’s second group-stage match against the Netherlands on Friday.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle