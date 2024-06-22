France’s Armel Traore had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is France’s Armel Traore. He posted on social media he had a predraft workout with the Thunder.

The 21-year-old has spent the last three seasons overseas in the LNB Pro A. It is the top-tier professional basketball league in France. He played for Blois last season.

He also spent time with the Metropolitan 92 last season, where he was teammates with Victor Wembanyama.

In 33 games last season, Traore averaged 10.8 points on 54.1% shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 26.2% from 3 on 1.8 attempts. At 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, he has solid size for a forward.

Traore is a potential undrafted free agent target. He can also possibly be a late second-round selection. He’d join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

