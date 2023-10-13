France abstains from EU vote on extending use of glyphosate pesticide

EU governments have failed to reach agreement on extending the use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate for another decade, after France joined several countries in abstaining from a vote on the matter.

The bloc’s 27 member states voted Friday on whether to renew the use of glyphosate – the most widely used herbicide in the EU and an active ingredient in Bayer AG’s Roundup weedkiller – for another 10 years.

A "qualified majority" of 15 countries representing at least 65 percent of the bloc's population had been required either to support or to block the proposal.

In the end there was no qualified majority either way, the European Commission said in a statement.

Austria, which banned glyphosate use in 2019, joined Luxembourg and Croatia in voting against. France, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, Malta and the Netherlands abstained.

French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said he was not opposed to glyphosate per se, but opposed the “renewal without conditions” as drafted in the EU Commission’s proposal.

France wants the EU to limit the use of glyphosate to instances where there is no viable alternative.

By abstaining, France showed there could be “no ban without a viable alternative” but also disagreement over the commission’s drafting of the proposal.

