France 13-13 Italy: Paolo Garbisi misses last-gasp penalty as Azzurri denied famous Six Nations win

Paolo Garbisi agonisingly hit the post with a last-gasp penalty as Italy were cruelly denied a famous first-ever Six Nations away win over 14-man France in a pulsating thriller.

The Montpellier fly-half crashed a rushed effort against the upright after the ball had bobbled off the tee late in the shock clock, leaving him precious little time to reset.

Garbisi’s heartbreaking miss means that Italy’s wait for a maiden Six Nations away win in France goes on, while they have not won at all on French soil since all the way back in 1997 and not beaten Les Bleus in any game since 2013.

