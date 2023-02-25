Fran McCaffery stares down referee, sparks epic Iowa comeback
Sometimes all it takes is an epic stare down to spark a comeback.
That's what Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery did when the Hawkeyes were down by 10 to Michigan State with 1:29 left in the game.
The 63-year-old coach put his hands on his hips and sternly gave the official an intense stare during a timeout. In a calm fashion, the official took a step forward and gave the coach a stare back.
McCaffery, who is in his 13th season with the Hawkeyes, did not say a word during the lengthy staring contest, but he was ultimately pulled away by the team's assistant coach. The look came shortly after McCaffery got a technical foul earlier in the game.
Facing a 13-point deficit with 1:34 remaining in regulation, Iowa hit six threes over the final 90 seconds. Payton Sandfort connected from deep with 3.3 seconds left to tie the game at 106-106 and force overtime. Iowa then went on to win 112-106, completing an epic comeback.
The Hawkeyes trailed 96-86 with 43 seconds left in regulation.
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 25, 2023
Iowa is next set to face the Indiana Hoosiers in its second to last game before the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Chicago, beginning March 8.