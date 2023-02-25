Fran McCaffery stares down referee, sparks epic Iowa comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sometimes all it takes is an epic stare down to spark a comeback.

That's what Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery did when the Hawkeyes were down by 10 to Michigan State with 1:29 left in the game.

The 63-year-old coach put his hands on his hips and sternly gave the official an intense stare during a timeout. In a calm fashion, the official took a step forward and gave the coach a stare back.

McCaffery, who is in his 13th season with the Hawkeyes, did not say a word during the lengthy staring contest, but he was ultimately pulled away by the team's assistant coach. The look came shortly after McCaffery got a technical foul earlier in the game.

Facing a 13-point deficit with 1:34 remaining in regulation, Iowa hit six threes over the final 90 seconds. Payton Sandfort connected from deep with 3.3 seconds left to tie the game at 106-106 and force overtime. Iowa then went on to win 112-106, completing an epic comeback.

The Hawkeyes trailed 96-86 with 43 seconds left in regulation.



Iowa is next set to face the Indiana Hoosiers in its second to last game before the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Chicago, beginning March 8.