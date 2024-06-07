Fran Kirby would welcome staying in England amid Scandinavian interest

Former Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby is in no rush to find a new club, despite formative interest from Scandinavia and the US, 90min understands.

The Blues' all-time leading scorer confirmed she would be leaving the club back in May, ending her nine-year spell in west London.

Since then, there's been little speculation about where she is likely to move onto. However, sources have told 90min several clubs have made early approaches.

Tottenham Hotspur have discussed Kirby, but nothing has materialised to date with the 30-year-old's wages seen as a big outlay to commit to.

Kirby would gladly stay in England and London if given a concrete choice. Brighton or newly-promoted Crystal Palace are understood to also be of appeal.

NWSL side San Diego Wave have also considered Kirby, but have chosen not to make an approach.

90min also understands a move in Europe is possible, with Sweden's Hammarby and Norway's SK Brann two clubs to keep an eye on. Both have budget to afford a deal if they choose to proceed.

During her time at Chelsea, Kirby has helped them win 15 trophies, including six WSL titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups.

Kirby joined Emma Hayes' Chelsea from Reading after her show-stopping performances representing England in their third-place finish at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Canada.

However, her career has not been without its setbacks. In 2019, she was nearly forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with pericarditis months after featuring in the World Cup.

The next year she was unable to play for another four months after battling with extreme fatigue, before returning to full fitness for a stellar performance in England's triumphant Euro 2022 campaign.

As a Lioness, she has scored 19 goals in 70 appearances, and even secured the Football Writers' Association's first Women's Footballer of the Year award in 2018.