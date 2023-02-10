Fran Fraschilla: UCLA’s Amari Bailey showcased two-way ability in career night vs. Oregon State
Pac-12 Networks' J.B. Long and Fran Fraschilla recap No. 7 UCLA men's basketball victory against Oregon State on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Corvallis. Freshman guard Amari Bailey scored a career-high 24 points on 10-16 shooting from the field against the Beavers.