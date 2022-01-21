Fran Fraschilla says Arizona 'may be the best team in the country'

The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 27 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 126-114 victory over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Memphis, which had won 12 of 13, was without two of its leading scorers in Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane. Brooks, averaging 18.4 points per game, sat out with a left ankle sprain, while Bane (17.7 ppg) was in the NBA's health and safety protocol.