Fran Fraschilla says Arizona 'may be the best team in the country'
Fran Fraschilla joins Ashley Adamson and Ernie Kent on the Pac-12 Network's Basketball Pregame Show to talk college hoops. Fraschilla believes No. 3 Arizona men's basketball could be the best team in the country and predicts that the Wildcats may make it all the way to March Madness championship game.