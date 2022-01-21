Fran Fraschilla says Arizona 'may be the best team in the country'

Fran Fraschilla joins Ashley Adamson and Ernie Kent on the Pac-12 Network's Basketball Pregame Show to talk college hoops. Fraschilla believes No. 3 Arizona men's basketball could be the best team in the country and predicts that the Wildcats may make it all the way to March Madness championship game.

