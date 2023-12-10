Fran Brown is already pulling in SEC-level recruits for official visits to Syracuse

Fran Brown has hit the ground running, the Syracuse head football coach is already doing a tremendous job in getting recruits excited about the program.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, given that Brown has been one of the top recruiters in the nation over the past four years. Brown comes to Syracuse having spent the last two years as the safeties coach at Georgia.

Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at Rutgers.

And with Syracuse desperately needing an injection of talent and star power, Brown’s first weekend of official visits is rolling along in impressive fashion.

There is an impressive list of visitors on campus right now at Syracuse. This is what a program in the SEC brings in for official visits, not a mid-table ACC program. Impressive stuff from Brown.

Via multiple sources, the following players are confirmed to be at Syracuse this weekend:

yall know I got my mans with me @CuseFootball pic.twitter.com/uJljTulXAo — KingJoseph Edwards (@KingjosephE) December 8, 2023

The most interesting name here, of course, is Bolden, who is one of the top-ranked players in the nation. Syracuse would need a lot to get Bolden to de-commit from Florida State (or to not flip to say Georgia) but even getting a player of his caliber on campus is impressive.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports