Framingham State edge rusher Joshua Onujiogu meets with Patriots, Seahawks, Texans pre-draft

Local NCAA D-III player gets pre-draft meeting with Patriots, other teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could an under-the-radar local prospect be selected this week's NFL Draft, by the New England Patriots or another team?

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that the Patriots had a meeting with Joshua Onujiogu, a defensive end and outside linebacker from Framingham State University -- an NCAA Division III school -- earlier in April. But Onujiogu, who starred locally at Wareham High School prior to becoming a two-time MASCAC Defensive Player of the Year, has also generated interest from two other NFL teams, it appears.

Framingham State (Mass.) University DE/OLB Joshua Onujiogu, who had a pre-draft visit with the Patriots on their day devoted to local prospects, also recently had a visit with the Seahawks.



Neat story unfolding for the Wareham, Mass. native and â€˜19/â€˜21 MASCAC Defensive POY. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 25, 2022

In addition to the Seattle Seahawks, Onujiogu has also spoken with the Houston Texans, the Boston Herald reported.

Onujiogu stands 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and recorded 36 sacks over 47 games at Framingham State, including 13.5 as a senior last fall.

While rare, it's hardly unprecedented for a Division III player to hear his name called at the NFL Draft. Just last season, the Denver Broncos selected offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz in the third round (98th overall) out of Wisconsin-Whitewater, while recently-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Ali Marpet was a second round pick (61st overall) out of Hobart in 2015 before winning a Super Bowl and making a Pro Bowl.

The Patriots haven't selected a Division III player under Bill Belichick, but have twice drafted from the Division II ranks, most notably Kyle Dugger in the second round in 2020. New England also selected an NAIA player, Andy Stokes, as Mr. Irrelevant with the 255th overall pick in 2005.

Even if Onujiogu goes undrafted this week, the fact that he's already appeared as a blip on the radar for three different NFL teams could bode well for his chances of latching on as an undrafted free agent somewhere after the dust settles.