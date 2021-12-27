Frame-by-frame of Bears WR Damiere Byrd’s insane 2-point conversion grab

The Chicago Bears gifted fans a 25-24 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks, which was made possible by wide receiver Damiere Byrd’s insane two-point conversion catch to take a one-point lead that Seattle couldn’t overcome.

Trailing 24-17 with 1:55 to play, the Bears orchestrated a six-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a Nick Foles to Jimmy Graham touchdown that brought Chicago to within one point of tying the game with just over a minute remaining.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy made a daring move — go for the win with a two-point conversion attempt. Nagy’s decision proved to be almost as impressive as Byrd’s catch, which had an unbelievably high degree of difficult.

You have to see this sensational catch to believe it.

We’re going frame-by-frame of Byrd’s insane grab on Chicago’s game-winning two-point conversion.

