Frame-by-frame of Bears WR Damiere Byrd’s insane 2-point conversion grab
The Chicago Bears gifted fans a 25-24 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks, which was made possible by wide receiver Damiere Byrd’s insane two-point conversion catch to take a one-point lead that Seattle couldn’t overcome.
Trailing 24-17 with 1:55 to play, the Bears orchestrated a six-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a Nick Foles to Jimmy Graham touchdown that brought Chicago to within one point of tying the game with just over a minute remaining.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy made a daring move — go for the win with a two-point conversion attempt. Nagy’s decision proved to be almost as impressive as Byrd’s catch, which had an unbelievably high degree of difficult.
You have to see this sensational catch to believe it.
What a grab for the 2-point conversion. 😱@LookIn_Da_Miere | #CHIvsSEA pic.twitter.com/tF6GctecH5
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 27, 2021
We’re going frame-by-frame of Byrd’s insane grab on Chicago’s game-winning two-point conversion.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
