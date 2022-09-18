Framber Valdez breaks MLB record
Framber Valdez throws his 25th consecutive quality start (three runs or less allowed and six or more innings pitched), breaking a MLB record
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is dominating the home run count this season in Major League Baseball.
Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' Yankees home run record continues to heat up, as his count is now at 59.
Martín Maldonado crushes his 13th home run of the year into the seats in left-field, putting the Astros ahead, 11-2, in the 7th inning
The Cardinals great has already passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home run list.
Aaron Judge clobbers his 58th home run to right field, cutting the Brewers' lead to 4-2 in the top of the 3rd inning
The Appalachian State Mountaineers needed a miracle to defeat Troy on Saturday, and they got exactly that.
Billed as the future of Scottish professional male golf and earmarked as a potential Europe Ryder Cup star, Robert MacIntyre added so much substance to the hype at the Italian Open when not only beating Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff but also fending off Rory McIlroy.
Former Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price announced he will call it a career after the 2022 MLB season.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson, the brother of Klay Thompson, has persevered through 13 years of ups and downs and is becoming player he always envisioned.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Can Aaron Judge catch Roger Maris and the American League single-season record for home runs? He hit Nos. 58 and 59 on Sunday vs. Milwaukee.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Tracking the latest in the Guardians, White Sox and Twins' race for the AL Central, including results, standings tiebreakers and remaining schedules.
Trey Lance of the 49ers has been carted off the field in the first quarter with a right-ankle injury
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Shohei Ohtani starred on the mound (seven shutout innings) and at the plate (RBI double) as he guided the Angels to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.