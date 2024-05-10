FPL Gameweek 37: Kevin de Bruyne, Trevoh Chalobah and five transfer tips for best players to sign this week

(AP)

We’re into the final two weeks of the Premier League season and that can only mean one thing: crunch time for Fantasy Premier League managers!

For those still in the running for mini league titles, head-to-head successes or personal bests, just a couple of final chances remain to fine-tune the team and come up with a winning formula. Here are our tips for this week.

Trevoh Chalobah has started five of the last six games for the Blues and is looking increasingly assured at the back for Mauricio Pochettino. A fine header against Spurs and then a sublime defence-splitting pass, even though it did not count as an assist after Noni Madueke squared for Nicolas Jackson, show the potential for the centre-back to contribute in the final third too, with Chelsea producing back-to-back clean sheets an added bonus. At just £4.3m and a double gameweek, Chalobah is arguably a must-buy.

Kevin de Bruyne, Man City - £10.5m, midfielder

It's easy to get cute when selecting players to separate your team from rivals, but with a double gameweek for Manchester City, arguably the highest potential comes from Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne. As a midfield option, De Bruyne could appeal more than Foden, given he is only owned by 19 per cent of owners, while 40.8 per cent of players own Foden. The England international could be a victim of Pep Guardiola's rotation and De Bruyne still offers plenty of upside from goals and assists, with three of each in the last five games, placing him third for City in terms of FPL form (6.0) behind just Haaland (9.0) and Josko Gvardiol (9.8).

Not many FPL managers own the 24-year-old Irish stopper - just 0.2 per cent of teams in fact - but he has racked up 18 points in his last three games and looks to have been handed the goalkeeper jersey for the season run-in, as Andoni Iraola considers other players now safety is well assured. It’s naturally a slight risk in case Neto returns, but at 4.0m he could prove a steal, especially as the Cherries face Brentford at home this week. They haven’t scored in their last two, haven’t beaten a team not in the relegation zone since mid-February and look somewhat on the beach.

Of the in-form teams, Everton really appeal this week after four in a row unbeaten...and a home match against the hapless, hopeless Sheffield United next up. The Toffees can still push for points and ensure they finish no lower than 15th, maintaining momentum and optimism into summer after a difficult year on and off the pitch. Key to much of their late-season improvement has been winger McNeil, with a goal against Forest and an assist against Liverpool reminders of his service and accuracy from the flank recently. Another low-cost addition with potentially a decent upside this week, he’s second of Everton’s attacking options in terms of recent form (4.6) behind only Idrissa Gueye (5.0), who somehow notched two goals from a combined total xG of 0.1.

Callum Wilson, Newcastle - £7.8m, striker

Callum Wilson is back and firing for Newcastle with goals in back-to-back games. Alexander Isak is the obvious option if selecting a Newcastle forward, but given Wilson is only owned by three per cent of managers (compared to 41.2 per cent of players owning Isak), players can differentiate themselves from their rivals late in the season by selecting Wilson instead. You might not get 90 minutes per game out of Wilson, but with Newcastle at home to Brighton and a rather appealing away trip to a struggling Manchester United, there should be ample minutes for a healthy return this gameweek.