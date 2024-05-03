FPL Gameweek 36: Bukayo Saka, Alexander Isak and five transfer tips for players to sign

Bukayo Saka is among the picks for FPL gameweek 26(Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

We’re into the final three gameweeks in the Fantasy Premier League season, with the title still on the line in England’s top flight.

Liverpool might have dropped behind in the race for the title, but Arsenal and Manchester City could battle it out until the final round of matches.

With that in mind, here are our tips for signings this week, factoring in upcoming fixtures and the Premier League form of teams around the country.

Mark Flekken - goalkeeper, Brentford, 4.7m

The Bees goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet in each of Thomas Frank’s side’s last two matches at home, collecting 18 points and the visit of Fulham could offer him another chance.

Since April 2, Fulham have only scored more than once in one Premier League match and average just 1.46 goals per game in the top flight, while conceding 55 goals. Brentford have kept six clean sheets in the league this season, although their form at home has been more impressive.

Flekken is relatively cheap, and could be a good option for managers looking for a change in goalkeepers.

Alexander Isak - striker, Newcastle, 8.1m

Newcastle are finally close to shrugging off the ongoing injury crisis that has blighted their season, and after overcoming his own injury issues, Isak is a good choice for managers. Newcastle have Burnley this week, followed by a double gameweek and the Swedish forward looks certain to start.

In his last three matches, Isak has averaged nine points per game and is second in the ranking for forwards form.

Bukayo Saka - midfielder, Arsenal, 9m

While he might not be the most cost-effective option, Saka made managers who sold him ahead of the north London derby regret not keeping him in their side. He scored a goal and an assist against the Gunners’ local rivals and has already surpassed his record points tally in a fantasy season.

It is worth remembering his previous form against Bournemouth as well, he earned nine points in Arsenal’s 4-0 win against the Cherries back in Gameweek seven, and is averaging 6.5 points per match in the form guide.

Chris Wood - striker, Nottingham Forest, 4.8m

An outside pick for sure, but as a quick in and out, Wood would be a good choice before Forest’s trip to face rock-bottom Sheffield United. Wood has found his form under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and averages six points a match for the current head coach, who took over in gameweek 18.

Sheffield United have conceded at least four goals in each of their last three matches, and Forest will not want to come away from Bramall Lane with anything less than three points.

Noni Madueke - midfielder, Chelsea, 5.3m

Definitely an outside pick, but one who might be interesting given Chelsea have a double gameweek in week 37. Only chosen by 0.2% of managers, he did record 12 points during the Blues’ 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa.

Chelsea host West Ham in week 36, and then travel to Nottingham Forest, so there is a good chance of a good points return, and for those who want to free up some money for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Madueke offers an outside, but interesting choice.