FPL Gameweek 33: Cole Palmer, Lewis Dunk and five transfer tips for players to sign this week

The Fantasy Premier League continues as the Premier League starts to draw to a thrilling conclusion, and it is time to look closely at match-ups and the form guide, as the fixtures return this weekend.

Erling Haaland missed out two gameweeks previously which has thrown a spanner in the works for many FPL managers, although those with Kevin De Bruyne in their team were handsomely rewarded. There will be concern that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City could continue their rotation policy, with both facing high-stakes Champions League fixtures on Tuesday.

Some of the teams have friendly fixtures on paper but, as ever with the FPL, there is no guarantee of that turning into fantasy points.

Here are our top tips for transfers ahead of gameweek 33:

Lewis Dunk - defender, Brighton, 5.2m

Brighton’s trip to Burnley looks like one to potentially target this weekend. The Seagulls will want to bounce back after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Arsenal, and are without a win in their last three, however Vincent Kompany’s side have struggled throughout the season.

Dunk secured seven points against Brentford, and Brighton will hope to secure a clean sheet against a team that average just one goal per match in the Premier League and have only found the net 32 times this season.

Mohamed Salah - midfielder, Liverpool 13.4m

Although FPL managers might have been frustrated that the Liverpool midfielder only managed one point against Sheffield United at home, the visit of Crystal Palace offers him another chance to capitalise. His penalty against Manchester United saw a reasonable reward of eight points in the previous game, and he is guaranteed to start.

Crystal Palace were beaten 4-2 by a Manchester City side who had to work hard for their three points, but they are usually a different proposition away from Selhurst Park, and Liverpool will be determined to return to winning ways having dropped points in the title race at the weekend.

Cole Palmer - midfielder, Chelsea, 6.1m

Despite his form this season, Palmer is a relative bargain for FPL managers looking for a cost-effective alternative to the likes of Salah and De Bruyne. Although he banked just four points against Sheffield United when many would have expected a substantial return, his form in the last three weeks has been exceptional, with 20 points against Manchester United and 15 against Burnley.

Chelsea are definitely a club to look at, despite their unpredictable season, and the visit of Everton to Stamford Bridge could offer a good chance for Palmer, among other Blues players to receive a high number of FPL points.

Bryan Mbuemo - midfielder, Brentford, 6.7m

Those looking for players outside the top clubs could be encouraged to select Bryan Mbeumo among their midfielders. The Brentford player received seven points from the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa, although it was his highest return for a long time, it could suggest a return to form.

Brentford are definitely a club to consider, with the visit of Sheffield United scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, and the Blades have struggled in recent weeks, aside from their draw against Chelsea at the weekend.

Erling Haaland - forward, Manchester City, 14.3m

The Norwegian forward scored a goal on his return to the side against Crystal Palace at the weekend, although De Bruyne had the bigger points return. But with a match against Luton at the Etihad to come this weekend, it is hard to conceive a situation, bar an injury against Real Madrid on Tuesday, where Haaland will not be leading the line.

City cannot afford to drop points, and Luton could offer a good chance to bolster their impressive goal difference, the scene is primed for a hefty return from Haaland, especially after Phil Foden has dominated the headlines in recent weeks.